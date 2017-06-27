Kelowna woman facing charges of uttering death threats to Clark, Thomson

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced that Special Prosecutor Kris Pechet has approved charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for threats made to B.C. Premier Christy Clark and to Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson.

Charges have been approved against Pavla Janeckova of Kelowna.

The BCPS alleges that the threats occurred on or about April 30, 2017 in Kelowna.

Janeckova’s first appearance on the charges is scheduled for June 30, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Kelowna Provincial Court house

Pechet was appointed a Special Prosecutor on May 3, 2017 shortly after a Report to Crown Counsel (RCC) relating to these charges was received by the BCPS.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk appointed Pechet because he considered it in the public interest to do so. The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of the subjects of the threats.

Pechet is a senior New Westminster lawyer in private practice. He was given a mandate to provide legal advice to the RCMP investigators as may be necessary, conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.

As this matter is now before the Court, neither the BCPS nor the Special Prosecutor will be making any further comment.