Lake Country fire human caused but accidental

RCMP now say the fire in Lake Country over the weekend is believed to be human caused and accidental

Fire investigators have now completed their investigation into a fire in Lake Country on Saturday and say they believe it was human caused, but not deliberately set.

The blaze broke out early in the evening on Saturday August 12 and took off on the east side of the highway near Lodge Road.

What started as grass fire was whipped up quickly by gusting winds, with the fire threatening nearby homes.

The fire department, with the assistance of BC Wildfire crews, were able to contain the blaze, limiting the damage to a shed structure that was destroyed.

Related: Update: Crews mopping up fire in Lake Country

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the fire is now being considered accidental in nature and therefore the matter is not being investigated as a criminal arson case.

“The Lake Country RCMP wish to thank the general public, motorists and especially those Lake Country residents who were directly impacted by the immediate tactical evacuations of their homes,” says O’Donaghey.

“It was the rapid response of all emergency crews and stellar fire fighting efforts of the Lake Country Fire Department and support of the BC Wildfire Service, which brought this blaze under control without injuries or loss of life.”

RCMP are still trying to find the person they believe is responsible for deliberately setting a destructive blaze in Lake Country on July 15, a few weeks before this fire. That fire also took off in seconds due to heavy winds and destroyed multiple homes.