Last gallery has been posted

The Revelstoke Museum Archives is still looking for votes for their Snapshot of History photo contest. Image Contributed

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives is still looking for the votes to determine the best photographs of the museum’s collection of archival photos. The photos depict Revelstoke in a simpler time and, as part of the museum’s Canada 150 celebration, curator Cathy English is inviting everyone to take a look at the best of the archival material and vote for their favorite.

The galleries have been posted on the Revelstoke Museum and Archive Facebook page where visitors have the opportunity to “like” the photos that most catch their attention.

The final gallery (Gallery 30) will be posted on September 30, and it will be up to the good people of Revelstoke to decide.

The museum is planning a Snapshot of History reception at the museum on November 17 at which time guests will have the opportunity to bid on the photographs.

“I want people to take a look at the photos we’ve posted, vote and join us in November to take their favorite photo home. They give you a great perspective of what Revelstoke life was once like, and stirs the imagination,” said English.