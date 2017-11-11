Limited visibility and slippery conditions on the Highways

Driving conditions are not ideal around Revelstoke

Watch out for fog and slippery sections on the highways this afternoon. (Drive BC Cams)

Highway conditions around Revelstoke are less than ideal this afternoon.

Drive BC is reporting slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Craigellachie.

It says there is limited visibility with fog on Highway 23 between Revelstoke and Shelter Bay.

East of town, Drive BC reports slushy roads with slippery sections and limited visibility with fog on the Trans-Canada from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

Currently sitting at 5 C, it’s warmer than today’s forecast high of 3 C. Tonight, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a low of zero.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
