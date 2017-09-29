LIVE: John Horgan speaks at UBCM

Premier John Horgan is set to speak at the Union of B.C. Municipalities annual convention.

Horgan announced help for B.C.’s overdose crisis and homelessness issues. The government will dole out $3 million in 2017/18 for a community crisis innovation fund for overdose prevention and $6 million annually until 2020.

Another $2 million each year until 2020 will go towards no-cost naloxone kits and $1.7 annually from 2018-2020 will help a mobile response team assist first responders.

The premier told delegates that a public awareness campaign aimed at men aged 30-60 will be launched in the coming weeks. That demographic, a government released noted, is the most at risk of overdoses despite having the highest stigma against discussing it.

There have been 876 illegal drug overdose deaths in B.C. so far this year. Fentanyl has been detected in four-fifths of them.

