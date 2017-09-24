LIVE: MP Dianne Watts announces bid for BC Liberal Leadership

South-Surrey White Rock MP is expected to run for BC Liberals leadership

South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts at a State of the Union address in Surrey. (Black Press files)

South-Surrey White Rock MP Dianne Watts is scheduled make what she’s calling an ‘important announcement’ in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

The former Surrey mayor is expected to announce a run for leadership of the BC Liberals.

More to come.