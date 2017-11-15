Low visibility on the Trans-Canada Highway

Expect delays on either side of Revelstoke due to winter maintenance and vehicle recovery

Drive BC is reporting limited visibility with fog on the Trans-Canada Highway from Revelstoke to Craigellachie and from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

There is vehicle recovery about 37 kilometres west of Golden from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from today to Nov. 17. Drive BC says to expect delays up to 30 minutes.

There is winter highway maintenance taking place at Three Valley Gap from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect delays up to 20 minutes.

Expect more rain in Revelstoke today. Environment Canada is forecasting into this evening as the snow level creeps farther down the mountain. The high today is 5 C and the low tonight is 1 C.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is reporting a base depth of 57 cm and received 2 cm of snow in the alst 24 hours.

