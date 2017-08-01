Mail boxes broken into

A dozen mailboxes at the Revelstoke post office were broken into on Sunday. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Several mailboxes at the Revelstoke post office were broken into on Sunday night, the Revelstoke RCMP report.

Police say that a dozen boxes were broken into at the Canada Post Office on Third Street on Sunday, July 30, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“The culprits obtained the personal mail of several of those boxes,” said Staff-Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky in a news release. “The RCMP is advising persons who may have had their mail removed to be diligent regarding identity theft. Pay extra attention to your credit card, utility and other bills for unusual transactions. If you were expecting to receive some specific mail such as a new credit card or gift card, ensure to advise the sender.”

Police say they are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-837-5255 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.