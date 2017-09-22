UPDATE: Red Scorpions co-founder killed in Kamloops shooting

The co-founder of the Red Scorpions gang was shot dead in a Kamloops neighbourhood Thursday night

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

The man shot and killed in Kamloops on Thursday night was the owner of a local gym raided by police in January, a man who told KTW following the raid that he had left the gang life behind as he sought a new start in the Tournament Capital.

Konaam Shirzad, 34, was killed and a 28-year-old man was injured in the brazen shooting at 7:20 p.m. on Hudson’s Bay Trail in the Guerin Creek subdivision off the Summit Drive connector.

RCMP received multiple reports of shots being fired. When police officers arrived, they found Shirzad dead on the scene and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

Shirzad was a co-founder of the notorious Red Scorpions gang, which he created in the early 2000s with Quang Vinh Thang (Michael) Le and Matthew Johnston. The gang was later led by the Bacon brothers.

Following gang activity and time in prison, Shirzad moved to Kamloops, where he operated the Heavy Metal Gym on Briar Avenue on the North Shore. On Jan. 13, police officers using military-like vehicles and dressed in paramilitary outfits raided the gym, searching the premises in connection to what Mounties said was an earlier traffic stop and search of a home in Sahali.

Following the raid on the gym, police held a press conference, at which they said one person was arrested for possessing and trafficking of illegal drugs during a traffic stop earlier that day.

But Shirzad told KTW following the raid he was innocent of any allegations.

“My past got brought up, but I’ve been doing a lot of good lately, Shirzad said in a Jan. 27 interview. “The only thing to fear is the police and their over-reaction.”

As to the reported traffic stop, drug seizure and search of a Sahali home police say precipitated the assault on his gym, Shirzad replied: “I don’t know anything about any of that.”

Shirzad spent time in prison. His record includes attempting to murder a friend after stabbing him outside a movie theatre in North Vancouver and beating a teenager with brass knuckles.

In December 2005, Shirzad was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after he ordered another Red Scorpion gang member to murder a witness who had testified against Shirzad. That order was done while Shirzad was behind bars on another matter, an incident in which a North Vancouver home was shot up.

At an October 2010 court hearing, Shirzad claimed he had left the gang life.

After being sentenced to three years in jail for weapons offences, Shirzad told the court: “I see this as a learning curve. Hopefully, when my time is done, I’ll never have to come back to court again. I’ve pretty much learned my lesson.”

Kamloops Mounties say Thursday’s shooting took place outside of a home and two suspects fled on foot. Approximately 10 minutes later, a vehicle was reported burning on Oden Court in Sahali. Police say it is unknown if the vehicle and the shooting are related.

Police say the shooting was targeted as both victims are known to police.

Anybody witnessing the shooting or having information about the suspects is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Coroners Service of B.C. attend the scene of a targeted fatal shooting in Kamloops on Thursday night at about 7:20 p.m. on Hudson’s Bay Trail in the Guerin Creek subdivision off the Summit connector. Dave Eagles/KTW

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

One man is dead and another man is in Royal Inland Hospital following a targeted shooting in Kamloops on Thursday night.

Kamloops Mounties say the shooting occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Hudson’s Bay Trail in the Guerin Creek subdivision off the Summit Drive connector.

RCMP received multiple reports of shots being fired. When police officers arrived, they found one man dead on the scene and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

The shooting took place outside of a residence and two suspects fled on foot.

Approximately 10 minutes, later a vehicle was reported burning on Oden Court in Sahali. Police say it is unknown if the vehicle and the shooting are related.

Kamloops Mounties say it is believed the shooting was targeted as both victims are known to police. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anybody witnessing the shooting or having information about the suspects is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8277.

