Mayor offers condolences to Fernie

“It’s a real wake-up call,” says McKee

Mayor Mark McKee offered his condolences to the community of Fernie at the beginning of Revelstoke City Council on Oct. 24.

“I think it’s a real wake-up call and reminder that we all can live in a pretty dangerous situation and unfortunately, accidents do happen,” he said.

He said he had spoken to Laurie Donato, director parks, recreation and culture, and had looked at the processes and procedures that Revelstoke has in place for ammonia.

“We do have strong processes in place. We have systems that are checked on a regular basis,” he said. “We are confident and hopeful that nothing like the ammonia leak that happened in Fernie is going to happen here.”

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller's Russia probe
Coming up today: high school swim meet and city council coverage

