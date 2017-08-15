Men credited with rescuing occupants of flaming vehicle

Two people rescued from flaming vehicle following crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday

A burnt out Nissan sits in the ditch of the Trans-Canada Highway following a crash on Tuesday afternoon. The two occupants were rescued from the vehicle by two motorists. ~ Photo from the Revelstoke RCMP

A Revelstoke man named Steve and another man are being credited with rescuing two people from a flaming vehicle that crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke on Tuesday.

RCMP say they received a report of a single vehicle crash 40 kilometres east of Revelstoke on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at around 12:30 p.m.

When they got there, they found a 2006 Nissan Ultima fully engulfed in flames in the westbound ditch of the highway.

“A local Revelstoke adult male by the name of Steve and another unknown motorist rendered assistance in getting the two occupants out from the vehicle,” said Cpl. Thomas Blakney in a news release. “The driver and passenger from Nanaimo, B.C., were transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The RCMP commended the two men for their bravery. Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services attended to extinguish the car fire before it could spread and turn into a forest fire.

The 29-year-old female driver of the Nissan was ticketed for driving without due care and attention.