Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Witnesses at the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are being supported by an extensive mental-health network.

Melodie Casella, a health manager who is working with the inquiry, says potential witnesses have access to counselling and other supports long before they speak.

Support workers, clad in purple T-shirts, sit in the audience during the hearings to help anyone overwhelmed by sometimes searing testimony.

Casella, who has herself lost a family member to murder, says witnesses have told her that relating their stories goes a long way toward helping get past their trauma.

The inquiry is in the second of three days in Edmonton.

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm
Next story
B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Just Posted

Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Fires part of planned work in the national park

New Film Looks at Plight of Mountain Caribou

“Last Stand” tours the West Kootenays: November 17 in Revelstoke

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

You’re invited to our Open House

Visit the new office and meet our publisher and editor

Time to stem the tide of missing women

Activist Jody Leon wants people to become advocates for missing and murdered women, Canada-wide.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Province to freeze BC Hydro rates

Rate freeze set to provide time to undertake a comprehensive review of the crown corporation

B.C. outreach group partners with app developer to improve safety of sex workers

An Okanagan non-profit is hoping location tracking will help

Hitchhiker cuffed after escaping police and holding driver at gunpoint

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Most Read