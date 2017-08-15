Millions raised, spent in B.C. ‘big money’ election

NDP leader John Horgan, BC Liberal leader Christy Clark and B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver prepare for their first debate in the 2017 election campaign. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

The B.C. NDP took in more than $9 million in political contributions for the May B.C. election, with the help of more than $3 million from unions, compared to $7.6 million for the B.C. Liberals, according to expense filings released Tuesday by Elections B.C.

The filings show the B.C. Liberals outspent the NDP by $4.6 million to $4.3 million during the restricted spending period of the election, in what is expected to be the last B.C. campaign with the current loose limits on political contributions and expenditures. The NDP minority government has pledged to ban corporate and union donations and put a limit on invidual donations.

Elections B.C. reports include a searchable database to look up individual donors and finances for each of the 87 constituencies.

