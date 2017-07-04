Missing hikers in Shuswap located

Two hikers reported missing in the hills between Blind Bay and White Lake were found safe and sound by police. File photo

Police are encouraging hikers to be well-prepared for the trails after two women found themselves lost in the hills between White Lake and Eagle Bay.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said the missing hikers were reported to police at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, July 3.

“The hikers, two women aged 51 and 54, were able to call emergency services but did not have a way to locate themselves on their phones,” said West.

The women had managed to make their way to a forest service road but could not get their bearings and had run out of water.

With input from the two women and some investigation by RCMP officers and a local land owner, the hikers were eventually found safe and sound.

With the hot summer temperatures, West advises you take more water than you think you might need for hiking.

“Also, take some survival items and a jacket in a backpack in case you do get lest and have to spend the night,” said West. “With the hot summer days we usually see cooler temperatures at night, especially at (higher) altitudes, so having warm clothing is a must.”