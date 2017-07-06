MLA Doug Clovechok doesn’t expect Green/NDP coalition to last

By Nikki Frederickson and Carolyn Grant, Black Press

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok was hurrying back to Vancouver for a caucus meeting early this week, and still trying to absorb everything that has occurred since he was elected.

He says the events of last week, when the BC Liberals lost the confidence of the Legislature, were not unexpected but there were some aspects of it that surprised him.

“It wasn’t unexpected, as we figured Green was the new orange, but it is disappointing,” he said. “At the end of the day, the BC Liberals won the election. We had the most seats and won the popular vote.”

On Thursday, June 29, the NDP and Green Party combined to pass a vote of non-confidence in the BC Liberal government, ending 16 years of Liberal rule. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon then called on NDP leader John Horgan to form a new government.

“I was surprised a little by the decision of the Lt. Governor. I fully expected to be in campaign mode now,” said Clovechok. “But she decided to give this new Green/NDP government a chance. I don’t see how it can work. It’s not stable. Mr. Horgan and Mr. Weaver don’t even like each other much.”

For Clovechok, this places him in a position of opposition. Despite this, he said it was a thrill and honour to be a participant in something so historic.

“It was just something to behold, it truly was, to see how our parliamentary system can possibly take a bronze medal and a silver medal and make it into a gold medal,” he said.

For Clovechok, being in opposition doesn’t feel any different to him. “I got elected to represent the people of the Columbia River-Revelstoke,” he said.

“I’ve made it very clear right from the onset whether you voted for me or you didn’t vote for me didn’t matter, I was still going to represent you,” he said. “That hasn’t changed, my work ethic hasn’t changed, my ability to accomplish things hasn’t changed. It’s going to be the same thing going forward.”

With an NDP/Green coalition government, Horgan will now pick a cabinet before tabling a throne speech that will then be presented and debated by all members of the legislature

“Had it not been for this new bromance between Horgan and Weaver this wouldn’t be happening, we be governing right now,” said Clovechok.

He doesn’t expect the coalition to last, or be stable.

“It’s a simple equation. The NDP has to appoint a speaker, then it’s 43 to 43. The speaker is traditionally non-partisan, so it’s a tricky road ahead,” he said. “And you have to look at issues between the NDP and Greens. Mr. Weaver has said, over his dead body will there be a Kinder Morgan pipeline. There are cracks there.”

One place Clovechok says there are no cracks are in loyalty to Christy Clark.

“There are no fractures there,” he said. “We as a caucus are standing behind her.”

Clovechok, who said he was working with ministers on files regarding the deer situation in Kimberley and Conservation Officer situation in Revelstoke, will continue to work on these issues, but comments it’s difficult while the transition happens.

“Right now we’re in transition so it’s very difficult to change anything, but until government changes the ministers themselves remain ministers. It’s like during an election,” he said. “So ministers still remain ministers, because someone has to take care of business if business occurs.”

Clovechok said he’s willing to work across party lines.

“I’m going to be banging on people’s doors and I’m going to hold them accountable to their promises so if the people I represent here in Columbia River-Revelstoke need help, I’m going to make sure they get it,” he said.

Ultimately, Clovechok says he believes there will be an election sooner rather than later. “I agree with the Premier. It’s not stable. It can’t last.

“The whole thing has been a fascinating experience and it’s still unfolding. I went from being the longest unelected MLA to a government MLA, Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier, to an opposition MLA and I did it in a really short time.

“But at the end of the day, I’m still working on issues in this valley.”