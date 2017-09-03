More crews on ground to fight Peachland fire

Fire crews are continuing to fight the Peachland wildfire this morning after what was an “active night” for the blaze, which began southwest of Peachland on Saturday.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. and as of last night around 9 p.m. had rapidly increased in size to 100 hectares. Fire officials are assessing the fire from the air this morning and did not currently have an updated size estimate as of 9:30 a.m.

Last night, 100 properties were put on evacuation alert.

Rachel Witt with the B.C. Wildfire Service did say the fire was active and challenging for crews overnight. It’s located in an area with plenty of steep terrain.

There are now 23 firefighting crews on the ground as well as three helicopters attacking the fire, along with one piece of heavy equipment working to dig trenches and fire guard.

A fixed wing aircraft has been sent to fly over the fire to assess it for size and for the need for further air tanker support.

Overnight seven firefighters and two pieces of equipment remained on the scene of the blaze, working to build fire-guards in the area.

Due to the extensive network of forestry roads in the area, crews were looking to utilize the roads to help with the fire guard, the BCWS said Saturday night.

The blaze grew quickly on Saturday from its initial start, it doubled in size each hour to rapidly reach 100 hectares by last report at about 8:30 Saturday evening.

