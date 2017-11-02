Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

SURREY — A new documentary film about murdered Surrey teen Maple Batalia makes its Canadian debut here this month.

The 47-minute movie, called “Maple” and directed by Jasleen Kaur, will be featured at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival, held from Nov. 16 to 19 at Surrey City Hall.

Batalia, an aspiring health-sciences student and actress/model, was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2011. She was 19.

“‘Maple’ tells the story of a girl whose passion for life was unparalleled, and who had an impact on everyone she encountered during her short life,” says a post in the “Maple: A Documentary” Facebook page.

“In the film, we hear from prominent members of the community, including Barinder Rasode and Pink Orchid Studio’s Shannon Mann and Harp Sohal. It sheds light on prevalent issues in the community, such as gender inequality and domestic violence, particularly in the South Asian community.”

• READ MORE: Judicial system has ‘victimized” us again, Batalia family says after verdict, from January 2017.

Kaur’s documentary is different from a film being made by Mani Amar that will dramatize the final 24 hours of Batalia’s life.

• READ MORE: Surrey filmmaker looking for perfect actress to play Maple Batalia, from March 2017.

In mid-October, “Maple” was premiered at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival in Renton, WA.

In Surrey, the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival was launched in 2008 to “bridge the gap between South Asian talent and mainstream audiences by connecting directors, actors, producers, community organizations, corporate brands and South Asian cinephiles,” according to a post at visaff.ca.

This year, the seventh annual festival’s opening-night gala will feature an appearance by Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.

“Maple” will be screened at the festival on Nov. 18, along with “Help Wanted,” a Jacquile Kambo-directed short film about a Punjabi teenager “who gets involved in his local gang in order to support his fragmented family, when his unemployed and abusive father fails to do so.”

For a complete guide to this year’s VISAFF, visit visaff.ca/visaff-2017.



