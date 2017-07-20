Updated: Highway re-opened after multi-vehicle collision

An RCMP vehicle blocks off access to the scene of a collision involving at least three vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near Shuswap Lake Estates. A medivac helicopter can be seen in the background. -Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

A collision involving at least three vehicles closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm near the Shuswap Lake Estates Golf Course for approximately two hours late Thursday afternoon.

As of 5:40 p.m., the highway has re-opened to traffic.

The incident took place after 4 p.m. Thursday, but few details are known.

An Observer reporter says the crash involved two trucks, including a pickup truck, and a car, although more vehicles may be involved.

The situation took place on the highway near Greer Road. The Salmon Arm RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit were all paged out to the scene.

Ambulances are on scene, as is a helicopter, which landed on the Trans-Canad a near the site of the collision.

The road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

More to come as information becomes available.