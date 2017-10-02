NDP to tackle disability bus pass funding

Protesters are joined by NDP MLAs at a rally in front of the B.C. legislature against a charge for bus passes introduced along with an increase in disability assistance, March 2016. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

The B.C. government is announcing a plan today on “transportation supports” for people receiving disability income assistance, following a divisive debate about bus passes before the spring election.

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson is making the announcement at the B.C. legislature, with representatives of provincial advocacy groups for people with disabilities.

The previous B.C. Liberal government increased disability income assistance rates by $77 per month in September 2016, and introduced a $52 charge for those who wished to have a transit pass. The charge for transit passes sparked protests, and former social development minister Michelle Stilwell defended it by pointing out that 45,000 disability assistance recipients were short-changed because they have no access to transit services.

The B.C. Liberal pre-election budget included a $52 increase to cover the difference for disabled people who want transit passes, but it did not take effect after their government was defeated.

The NDP government raised income and disability assistance rates in its budget update Sept. 11, with the $100-a-month increase in effect for assistance cheques delivered later this month.

The cost is estimated at $472 million over three years to increase the rate for 190,000 people, bringing the monthly rate up to $710 for a single employable person and $1,133 per month for someone on disability assistance.

Faith Bodnar, executive director of the advocacy organization Inclusion BC, told a 2016 rally at the B.C. legislature that her online petition opposing the change grew quickly to 100,000 people. She argued that bus pass or not, disability assistance rates remain too low.

more to come…