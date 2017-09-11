New executive director for Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce

Jana Thompson is set to take over duties as the executive director of the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Tim Collins

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of a new executive director.

Jana Thompson will join the Chamber on September 20, replacing Jamie Mayes, who has taken a new position as the Program Manager with Imagine Kootenay.

Randy Driediger, the Board President for the Chamber told the Revelstoke Review that the executive of the organization is very sorry to see Mayes go, and that her exemplary work on the Chamber’s behalf has always been hugely appreciated. We wish her well in all her future endeavours.”

“We were very sorry to see her go.It was a real blow to the organization, but at the same time, we’re very excited to have Jana joining us and are excited about the future,” said Driediger.

He explained that Thompson was already well known to the staff and executive at the Chamber, having worked on several projects with them in the past.

“It makes things a little easier as far as transition goes to have someone who’s known and in who the staff already have confidence.”

Thompson relocated to Revelstoke in the summer of 2016, coming from her role as the business development manager for an international corporation based in Calgary. While in Revelstoke she has operated her own consulting business; a role that saw her working with Tourism Revelstoke team with social media marketing initiatives.

Thompson’s belief in community involvement, said Driediger, is exemplified in her work with both the Revelstoke Cycling Association and the upcoming Luna Art Festival.

Driediger said that, during the interview process for the position, Thompson offered some innovative and forward thinking concepts that served to excite the Chamber Board and made their choice very easy to make.

“Our economy in Revelstoke has changed to one that is more energetic and youthful. It’s important that, for the Chamber of Commerce to best serve its 330 members, it has to be forward thinking and innovative. Revelstoke has changed and we’re changing with it,” said Driediger.

For her part, Mayes will still remain in the Revelstoke area in her new capacity and said she looks forward to working with the Chamber Board and all its staff in her new job.

Thompson officially starts her duties on September 20 and will have an opportunity to formally meet all the Chamber members at their Chamber Lunch on October 11.

“We hope all our members make it out to meet Jana and welcome her to her new position,” said Driediger.