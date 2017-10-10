New powder opportunities await Revelstoke Mountain Resort skiers

The Bad Shot Range of the Selkirk Mountains boasts a seasonal average of 50 feet of snow. ~ Great Northern Snowcat Skiing image

A new area of powder will be available for Revelstoke Mountain Resort skiers to explore through catskiing this winter.

Great Northern Snowcat Skiing is opening its Bad Shot Range terrain to RMR skiers for single-day cat skiing.

“This partnership with Great Northern Snowcat Skiing is a fantastic addition to our Resort’s product offering,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president operations, Revelstoke Mountain Resort. “Given their reliable snow conditions and years of experience, our guests can book confidently knowing that they will be treated to some of the world’s best powder skiing.”

The Bad Shot Range of the Selkirk Mountains is located south of Revelstoke and boasts a seasonal average of 50 feet of snow.

For $589 per person, guests will have access to 75 square kilometres of terrain over two mountains.

Great Northern Snowcat Skiing has been operating in the area since 1979.

“With our 38 years of guiding knowledge of the area and such a large tenure, we’re able to open up part of our terrain to day skiers without impacting the intimate, small group feel that Great Northern has become known for since it began operations here,” said Peter Sudermann, partner, Great Northern Snowcat Skiing. “We have a lot of mountain – and a lot of snow – and it’s exciting that a more diverse group of skiers will experience that this coming season.”

The day catskiing package will be offered from Jan. 3 to March 30, 2018 and can be booked through Revelstoke Mountain Resort.