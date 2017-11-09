New sister school agreement on the horizon for RSS

Revelstoke students could travel to China as early as this year

A new travel opportunity may soon be available for students and staff at Revelstoke Secondary School.

The partnership would be between Teiyi Middle School in Guangzhou, China and the high school and would see international students from China studying at RSS for five months up to three years as well as cultural experiences for RSS students in China.

The memorandum of understanding, which could be signed on Nov. 23, would be part of the current partnership the Revelstoke School District has with School District 6 (Rocky Mountain).

“Our relationships with School District No. 6 RMISP has been excellent to date,” wrote superintendent Mike Hooker is his report on the sister school opportunity to the school board. “This extension of that agreement will provide our students with enhanced opportunities, both as we continue to host students at RSS, and as cultural experiences are available for our students internationally.”

There are no budget implications or binding agreements within the partnership and a delegation from Guanzhou municipality is supposed to visit Revelstoke on Nov. 23. They would sign the memorendum of understanding at that time.

There are plans being made for a group of five RSS students and one teacher to join a School District 6 trip to Guangzhou.

“We have everything to gain and nothing to lose by having an arrangement,” said Hooker. “China is really interested in B.C. education.”