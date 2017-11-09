New sister school agreement on the horizon for RSS

Revelstoke students could travel to China as early as this year

A new travel opportunity may soon be available for students and staff at Revelstoke Secondary School.

The partnership would be between Teiyi Middle School in Guangzhou, China and the high school and would see international students from China studying at RSS for five months up to three years as well as cultural experiences for RSS students in China.

The memorandum of understanding, which could be signed on Nov. 23, would be part of the current partnership the Revelstoke School District has with School District 6 (Rocky Mountain).

“Our relationships with School District No. 6 RMISP has been excellent to date,” wrote superintendent Mike Hooker is his report on the sister school opportunity to the school board. “This extension of that agreement will provide our students with enhanced opportunities, both as we continue to host students at RSS, and as cultural experiences are available for our students internationally.”

There are no budget implications or binding agreements within the partnership and a delegation from Guanzhou municipality is supposed to visit Revelstoke on Nov. 23. They would sign the memorendum of understanding at that time.

There are plans being made for a group of five RSS students and one teacher to join a School District 6 trip to Guangzhou.

“We have everything to gain and nothing to lose by having an arrangement,” said Hooker. “China is really interested in B.C. education.”

Previous story
White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Just Posted

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

SD 19 releases plan for student success

“People want to know what’s going on in our schools, read this,” says trustee

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Fires part of planned work in the national park

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Most Read