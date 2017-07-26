No suspects in random killing of Burnaby girl: IHIT

Investigators are asking the public to remain vigilant

There are no suspects yet in what investigators are calling the random homicide of a 13-year old Burnaby girl.

“A review of the evidence to date reveals that Ms. Shen’s murder was a random attack,” said Cpl. Megan Foster. “Marissa’s death was senseless.”

Marissa Shen’s body was found in Central Park on the morning of July 19 after her parents had reported her missing the night before. Surveillance footage shows that Shen was last scene at her family’s home, near the crime scene, at 6 p.m. on July 18.

“At this time we have not identified a suspect or suspects,” she said.

Supt. Chuck McDonald warned the public to remain vigilant. Residents should ensure that someone knows where they are at all times and to avoid going to secluded areas alone.

“The homicide of Marissa Shen has been a crushing blow to this community,” said McDonald. “It is very difficult to make sense of and as a parent of two daughters, I cannot begin to imagine the impact and the terrible toll this has had on Marissa’s family.”

Foster said that there are “no links” between the attack on Shen and any other violent incidents.

Police are asking for any tips from the public that could aid in the investigation of Shen’s death.

“Investigators are in search of anyone who took photographs or video inside or surrounding areas on the night of July 18 between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.,” said Foster. “This includes dashcam video.”

