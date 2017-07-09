No wildfires near Revelstoke, but danger level is extreme

Wildfire BC ups danger rating around Revelstoke to extreme as fires rage elsewhere in province

The wildfire danger rating is rated extreme around Revelstoke on Sunday, but no fires have started in the area yet.

Wildfire BC upped the danger rating to extreme from high around Revelstoke on Sunday, though it’s expected to go back down to high again on Monday and Tuesday.

Throughout the Southeast Fire Centre, the danger rating is a mix of high and extreme. You can see a map showing danger ratings here: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/fire-danger

A campfire ban went into effect throughout the region on Friday.

The Southeast Fire Centre has yet to experience the catastrophic wildfires that are raging elsewhere in the province. There are only three active fires in the region, and all are small.

On Friday, the province declared a state of emergency after wildfire activity accelerated throughout the Central Interior, forcing the evacuation of several communities and destroying people’s homes.

There are 230 wildfires burning across the province as of Sunday morning.

“It’s safe to say the majority of these fires are burning out of control,” said Kevin Skrepnek, the chief fire information officer for Wildfire BC.