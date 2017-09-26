Nominations open for Business Excellence Awards

Awards will be presented on November 4

As Revelstoke approaches another snowy winter, the Chamber of Commerce is set to honour local businesses.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for the 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize the success and achievements of Revelstoke businesses.

Nominations are open until Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Anyone can fill out the nomination form though the winners from the past three years are not eligible to be nominated.

Awards include: Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Accommodations Excellence Award, Food Service Excellence Award, Tourism and Attractions Excellence Award, Retail and Service Excellence Award, Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence Award, Home based Business Excellence Award, Community Support Excellence Award, Youth Employer Award, and Best New or Renovated Building Design.

Nominations can be made through an online survey.

The awards will be presented on Nov. 4.