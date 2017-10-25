Nominations open for Small Business BC Awards

Nominations are open for Small Business BC’s 15th annual Small Business BC Awards.

There are 10 different categories and members of the public can nominated any small business or entrepreneur.

Leah Baker, marketing and communications coordinator, said there’s not currently any Revelstoke businesses that have been nominated.

“The awards recognize the incredible achievement of business owners and the contributions they make to their local and global communities,” said Bake. “They also present the unique opportunity for the public to show their favourite local businesses some love and appreciation for what they do.”

Nominations are open until Nov. 30 at sbbcawards.ca.