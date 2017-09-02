One dead in West Kelowna following shots fired

A man was found dead by Mounties after residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood reported the sound of gunfire.

West Kelowna RCMP, supported by the Kelowna RCMP, responded Sept. 1 at 8:15 p.m., to reports of shots heard in the vicinity of the 3400 block of McTaggart Road in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

Police officers arrived on scene and subsequently discovered a deceased man inside a vehicle.

“The police investigation is in its early stages, as RCMP work to confirm the identity of the deceased whose death is being treated as suspicious in nature,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

“RCMP will continue to secure the scene, gather evidence and canvass the residential neighbourhood for potential witnesses.”

#WestKelowna #RCMP investigating a fatal shooting on McTaggart Road. Reported to be gang related drive by shooting. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) 2 September 2017

Updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in an incident Friday. (Image Credit: Kathy Michaels)