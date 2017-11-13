UPDATE: Online threat prompts Kamloops Walmart evacuation

Shoppers will be allowed to return once the RCMP deem the area safe

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Customers and employees have now been allowed back into the Kamloops Walmart.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the store has been searched and the threat has been deemed false.

“Police officers are speaking with the individual who moderates the webpage that the threat was displayed on to ascertain the origin of the threat,” adds Shelkie.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

ORIGINAL:

The Kamloops Walmart was evacuated Monday after a threat was made online.

At about 12:10 p.m., RCMP were notified of the threat made to the Kamloops Walmart.

“This threat was made on the internet on a public website and reported to the police by people monitoring the site,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Kamloops RCMP consulted with Walmart Management and, as a precaution to ensure the absolute safety of customers and employees, the store was evacuated until it was proven safe.”

Police officers are on scene and assisting Walmart Management in securing the business.

There was no physical threat found within the store.

Once the premises has been thoroughly secured, customers will be allowed back in.

