UPDATE: Online threat prompts Kamloops Walmart evacuation

Shoppers will be allowed to return once the RCMP deem the area safe

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Customers and employees have now been allowed back into the Kamloops Walmart.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the store has been searched and the threat has been deemed false.

“Police officers are speaking with the individual who moderates the webpage that the threat was displayed on to ascertain the origin of the threat,” adds Shelkie.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

—-

ORIGINAL:

The Kamloops Walmart was evacuated Monday after a threat was made online.

At about 12:10 p.m., RCMP were notified of the threat made to the Kamloops Walmart.

“This threat was made on the internet on a public website and reported to the police by people monitoring the site,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Kamloops RCMP consulted with Walmart Management and, as a precaution to ensure the absolute safety of customers and employees, the store was evacuated until it was proven safe.”

Police officers are on scene and assisting Walmart Management in securing the business.

There was no physical threat found within the store.

Once the premises has been thoroughly secured, customers will be allowed back in.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed in Prince George crash

Just Posted

Senior girls cross-country team finishes third at provincials

Result is the best-ever for Revelstoke Secondary School

Revelstoke remembers

Honouring the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11

Knights deal Grizzlies first loss at home

North Okanagan wins 3-0 in Revelstoke

Fungi foragers have tough season in Columbias

Dry summer and forest fires likely to blame

In Photos: Revelstoke remembers

Hundreds of Revelstoke residents gathered at the cenotaph on Nov. 11 for a Remembrance Day ceremony

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

UPDATE: Online threat prompts Kamloops Walmart evacuation

Shoppers will be allowed to return once the RCMP deem the area safe

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

World famous Riverdance to perform in Kelowna

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Most Read