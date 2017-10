At noon today, Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted

A grass fire was caused by material being burned in a barrel in Keremeos. (File photo)

Open fires will be allowed in the Southeast Fire Centre today, BC Wildfire Service has announced.

As of noon Wednesday, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will once again be allowed in the region due to a decreased wildfire risk.

A burn registration number is required before lighting a Category 3 open fire.