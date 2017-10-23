Parks Canada visitation remains constant over summer

Free admission appears to have not swayed numbers

Free admission to Canada’s national parks and historic sites doesn’t appear to have had an impact on the number of visitors to Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

Over the summer months, there were fewer guests in the park than in 2016.

In June, 104,298 visitors were recorded in both Mount Revelstoke and Glacier Nationals Parks, while in June 2016, 105,507 visitors were recorded.

The gap is at its largest in July, when 164,749 visited the parks this year, while 172,037 did in 2016.

Shelley Bird, public relations and communications officer for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, believes that the summer’s forest fires had an impact on the number of visitors to the park.

RELATED: Ski jumping legacy remembered

She said that the trend in the past few years have been a steady increase in the number of visitors to the park.

August numbers were not available.

In September, the parks saw their only jump in visitors from last year, with a 4.8 per cent increase to 113,338 from 108,127.

The parks opened a number of new attractions this year, including the Beaver Lodge Kids Bike Park in lower Mount Revelstoke, a plaque commemorating the history of ski jumping at Mount Revelstoke and Nels’ Kickers.

“As an immensely popular spectator sport in the early 20th century, ski jumping at Mount Revelstoke became an internationally recognized event where world class athletes came to compete,” said Catherine McKenna, minister responsible for Parks Canada, about the plaque. “This designation reflects the rich heritage of our nation and provides an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history, especially during the 150th anniversary of our beautiful country.”

RELATED: Revelstoke ski jumping history recognized

The parks have also started infrastructure projects, including improving roads and avalanche mitigation.

“It was a great year,” said Bird.

Free admission to Parks Canada sites continues until Dec. 31. The fee-based admission resumes in 2018, but youth 17 and under will be able to enter for free.

Previous story
Good morning Revelstoke!
Next story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is open east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

McGarva, Grizzlies top Storm 3-0

Revelstoke remains unbeaten at home

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is open east of Revelstoke

Two accidents had it closed for most of Sunday afternoon

Update: Police expand search in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Examination continues in Silver Creek, while another search happens between Salmon Arm and Enderby

Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

The Observer reveals what we know about the man attached to the Silver Creek property where human remains were found

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

A golden opportunity

Orthodontist offers sweet deal for the pocketbook

Most Read