Photos: Joe Rich fire creates ‘cauliflower cloud’

Leesa Beeson captured this image of the Philpott Road fire.

As the fire took off up the hill in Joe Rich and smoke billowed in to the sky, it appeared like a cauliflower cloud from a passing plane.

Leesa Beeson captured the images above and below of the Philpott Road fire as she climbed out of the area at 29,000 feet.

Beeson said on Facebook that the photos were taken as they were passing by and that it was ‘astounding’ how big the plume of smoke was.

The Philpott Road fire is currently pegged at 465 hectares and is considered 20 per cent contained.

“The fire is burning in heavy timber and steep terrain,” reports the BC Wildfire Service.

“A BCWS crew worked overnight, strengthening the control line on the north flank. Today, crews will work the perimeter while being supported by air and heavy equipment.

“The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to work alongside local fire departments, structural protection crews and contract crews. Hot, dry conditions are expected to remain a challenge over the coming days. There is currently no rainfall in the forecast.”

A total of 96 firefighters, five helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are tackling the blaze today.

Although the fire has come within a few hundred metres of properties, no structures have been impacted so far.

Highway 33 has reopened in both directions.

