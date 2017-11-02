Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

The RCMP are renewing their request for information in the case of Traci Genereaux, whose remains were confirmed discovered at a Silver Creek farm on Oct. 21.

In an interview with the Observer, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says police are anxious to establish a timeline of events leading up to and following her last known contact in Vernon on May 29.

“I would implore people to consider the Genereaux family and what they are going through with the loss of Traci,” he says. “There may be people with information who are reluctant to talk to police, but I would ask them to look outside themselves and come forward with information, no matter how inconsequential. It could be the linchpin in moving this investigation forward.”

Moskaluk says the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the discovery of human remains and adds the investigation is “ongoing and fluid.”

He notes no criminal charges have been laid in relation to Genereaux’s death.

“The identification of the remains found are those of Traci Genereaux. We also can confirm that the remains we have been referencing since Oct. 21st are those of one individual, that being Traci Genereaux, as we confirmed yesterday,” he said. “At this point, the remains located are the remains of Traci Genereaux.”

While Genereaux’s family members, and the families of some of the other missing women in the area, have confirmed the collection of DNA samples, Moskaluk says police have never stated how the identification of the remains were made.

“An autopsy was conducted, the coroner confirmed the identification of the remains, period.”

Moskaluk says the collection of DNA samples from family members is an investigative tool used by police in many instances, but the timing of obtaining DNA samples is unique to each specific case.

The search of the Salmon River Road site remains active and ongoing. Moskaluk says given the size of the 24-acre property, the number of outbuildings and various items at this location, additional resources and equipment have been brought in order to conduct a thorough search of this property in the most efficient manner.

He notes a recent search of a Salmon Arm neighbourhood by officers based out of Surrey does not indicate there is a link to possible crimes originating in that area.

“What we are doing is we are bringing in appropriate resources to deal with this or any other ongoing investigation.”

He also dispels reports listening devices were placed on the Sagmoen farm at 2290 Salmon River Rd. in advance of the search warrant.

“That’s misinformation,” he says. “There were no listening devices placed prior to the search.”

Moskaluk did confirm the RCMP’s underwater recovery dive team has been conducting searches of the Salmon River, which flows through the Sagmoen farm.

“As this body of water flows directly through the property where we are conducting the search it would only make sense we would be searching any body of water, standing or flowing, that is there.”

Moskaluk says the owners of the Silver Creek property have been cooperative with police.

Property information indicate the land is owned by Wayne Sagmoen, and neighbours have told the Observer that Wayne and his spouse Evelyn reside on the property.

“They vacated the property, and the livestock that was on the property at the beginning of the search has been transported off the property to receive the care they need.”

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information are asked to call the police tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

