Police arrest woman, still seeking male suspect

RCMP were called about a possible break-in and theft in the Tappen area.

One woman is in custody and police continue to look for a male suspect in a case of a possble break and enter in the Tappen area on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a disturbance yesterday in Tappen.

It was reported two men and a woman had gotten into an altercation involving a possible break and enter to a residence in the area.

Prior to the arrival of police, a male and female suspect fled the area after dumping stolen jewelry in a washroom garbage can.

The pair also left behind a vehicle that had been stolen from Sorrento, which also contained possible stolen items.

Police arrived and called in a police services dog in an attempt to track the fleeing suspects.

The suspects escaped the area, however, a follow-up investigation identified two suspects.

A woman was arrested later in the day and was later released by the courts in a bail hearing.

The police are now looking for the male suspect, who remains at large, but is well known to area police.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP would like to thank the area residents who did contact police with reports of suspicious activity at the time we were looking for the male and female in the area,” says Staff Sgt. Scott West in a press release. “It is the observations and reporting by the public to the police that supports ongoing investigations which unfold very quickly at times.”

West says members of the public shoud not put themselves in any danger by attempting to apprehend a suspect in any crime.