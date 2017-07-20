Police rule 13-year-old’s death a homicide, investigation continues

Several police agencies are continuing to investigate what is now being treated as a murder, after the body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was found in a wooded area of a suburban park in Burnaby.

Shen’s body was found Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Central Park, after her parents reported her missing to the RCMP on Tuesday night, said Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Investigators are continuing to identify a motive and suspect, as the evidence recovered doesn’t indicate if Shen was the intended victim, or if her murder was a random act.

The girl was last seen at her family’s home near the crime scene 6 p.m., according to new surveillance footage.

Shen wasn’t in distress when she was last contacted by phone at 5 p.m., Foster said. The officer would not reveal any specifics about the phone conversation or who the teenager spoke with Tuesday afternoon.

Police also wouldn’t say what Shen was believed to be out doing but Foster added the girl was on summer break, waiting to start high school in the fall.

Police are asking anyone who saw Shen between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., or anyone who witnessed suspicious circumstances in the park to call investigators.

“Investigators are working tirelessly to gather and review evidence. No stone will be left unturned, and we ask that anyone with information contact police so that we can apprehend those responsible, and hold them accountable,” Foster said.

RCMP members from Burnaby Surrey, North Vancouver, Richmond and Coquitlam are helping with the investigation, as well as the Vancouver Police Department.

The south perimeter of the park remained cordoned off Thursday morning, but the remainder of the park is open to the public.

With files from The Canadian Press