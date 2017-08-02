Police seek suspects in convenience store theft

Google photo Sicamous RCMP are seeking the identities of two suspects involved in a break and enter and theft at Lukie’s Store.

Sicamous RCMP are seeking two suspects who broke into a local a convenience store and made off with money in cigarettes.

The theft occurred on Friday, July 28. Sgt. Murray McNeil said the suspects broke into Lukie’s Convenience Store on Finlayson Street after the business had closed for the night.

The thieves stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot when the alarm was triggered.

“The thieves were described as being in their late teens or early 20s by a witness who saw the suspects run from the store prior to police arrival,” said McNeil.

Anyone with information about the break and enter and theft is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.