Police standoff in Revelstoke

RCMP have weapons drawn and pointed at a small grey car in Revelstoke.

RCMP in Revelstoke are currently dealing with a standoff situation on Victoria Road.

A man has locked himself in a small grey car and for the last 30 minutes police have been asking him to step outside.

Officers have their weapons drawn and pointed at the vehicle.

We’ve been told to move back by the local fire service. — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) October 17, 2017

The public are being asked to stay away from the area near Flow Bike Rentals, where the incident is unfolding.

There are at least four officers on scene along with emergency personnel. Reports indicate more RCMP from surrounding ares such as Sicamous are being sent to help.

More to come.

Image credit: Marissa Tiel