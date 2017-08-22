Police ticket ATVer and break up fights in Chase

RCMP in Chase were kept busy with several incidents this past week.

On Aug. 17, police received a report person riding an all-terrain vehicle in the back country near Scotch Creek. There is currently a restriction ATVs in the back country due to the fire risk.

Officers located the operator of the ATV who was unaware of the restrictions.

The operator immediately parked the ATV upon hearing of the restrictions. He was issued a warning in lieu of a $767 fine.

Then on Aug. 19, just before 10:30 p.m. a fight broke out in the parking lot of the curling rink in Chase.

By the time police arrived only one man could be found who refused to speak with officers.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250 -679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.