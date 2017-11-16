Grand Analog was among the many bands performing at last summer’s Tall Tree Music Festival in Port Renfrew. (Contributed)

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival is taking a year off.

Organizers said the festival, which attracted more than 2,500 music lovers last year to Brown’s Mountain, will not go ahead in 2018.

The festival is expected to return in 2019.

Since its inception nine years ago, Tall Tree is one of the premier music festivals in B.C., and last summer featured more than 60 multi-genre acts ranging from rock, indie, electronic, hip hop and comedy.

This isn’t the first time that a major concert in B.C. has announced a cancellation or hiatus, both the Pemberton Music Festival and Victoria’s Rock the Shores have taken recent breaks.

MORE TO COME …

Previous story
Snow on the way for Revelstoke
Next story
Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Just Posted

CRED Talks kick off for another season

Speakers will cover a broad range of scientific and ecological topics

Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

Members of public checked out the new space in downtown Revelstoke

Revelstoke receives $20K from provincial government

Grant is in lieu of property taxes

BC Wildfire Service thanks public for support during 2017 wildfire season

“Everyone’s support went a long way,” says Columbia region wildfire officer

Jo Willems learns to age gracefully in her new exhibit, ‘Fare Forward’

The exhibition will be on display alongside GASP student photos and Entertaining Angels

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Big cat spotted near Okanagan Avenue

Photographer trying to identify the cat species seen in a residential Salmon Arm neighbourhood.

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Rail trail purchase proceeds

RDNO to borrow $2.3 million to pay for CP Rail corridor purchase from Spallumcheen to Sicamous

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Most Read