Possible attempted abduction in Kamloops

—- Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl from in front of David Thompson elementary in Westsyde on Monday.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the girl was waiting in front of the school at 967 Bebek Rd., right behind Westsyde Secondary, between 2:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. when a man approached her and said he was there to pick her up.

“The student challenged him by asking what her mom’s name was,” Shelkie said. “The male wasn’t able to provide a name and said he worked with her dad and had been asked to pick her up. The male was not able to provide her dad’s name either when asked by the student.”

Shelkie said the man walked away without touching the student or making any attempts to touch or grab her. He walked to an older, dark burgundy Chevrolet truck with two doors and extra seats in the back. The vehicle had a matching-coloured canopy with some scratches and rust on it. No licence plate number was obtained.

Shelkie said the girl then went into the school and called her mother to report what had happened.

The man is white, in his 20s and had a lip and eyebrow piercing. He was clean-shaven with dirty blond, shaggy length hair. He was wearing tighter blue jeans that rode low on his waist, a dark shirt and a red, flat-brimmed hat. He also had a chain on his pants, presumably connected to his wallet.

Anyone who may recognize the man or who might have witnessed the incident, or could have video surveillance, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.