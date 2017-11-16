UPDATE: Power outage caused by ‘small glitch’ says BC Hydro spokesperson

BC Hydro reported two power outages this afternoon, affecting more than 3,000 people in Revelstoke.
The power first went out around 2:4o p.m. and was back on a few minutes later.
Jen Walker-Larsen, a spokesperson for BC Hydro said the outage was caused by a “small glitch” and affected just over 4,800 customers.
“We were able to restore power within eight minutes,” she said. “We aplogize for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”
