UPDATE: Power outage caused by ‘small glitch’ says BC Hydro spokesperson

The power went out in Revelstoke for a few minutes Thursday afternoon. (BC Hydro Map)

An appoximately 10-minute outage Thursday afternoon affected more than 4,800 people

BC Hydro reported two power outages this afternoon, affecting more than 3,000 people in Revelstoke.

The power first went out around 2:4o p.m. and was back on a few minutes later.

Jen Walker-Larsen, a spokesperson for BC Hydro said the outage was caused by a “small glitch” and affected just over 4,800 customers.

“We were able to restore power within eight minutes,” she said. “We aplogize for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”

