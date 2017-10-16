UPDATE: Power is back on

UPDATED at 2:12 p.m.
Power has been restored to Revelstoke residents.
BC Hydro had reported a power outage in Revelstoke affecting 674 around noon today. The area affected was reported to be North of Nixon Road and runs along both sides of the Columbia River towards the reservoir.
***
ORIGINAL
BC Hydro is reporting a power outage in Revelstoke affecting 674. The area affected is reported to be North of Nixon Road and runs along both sides of the Columbia River towards the reservoir.
BC Hydro says that crews are on their way to the site.
