Agriculture Minister Lana Popham hugs George Quocksister, one of the leaders of a two-month protest occupation of Marine Harvest salmon farms, at a fundraiser for Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard in Courtenay, Oct. 21, 2017. At left is Alexandra Morton, anti-fish farm activist who has also participated in the protest. (Facebook)

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Premier John Horgan has called in his deputy minister and head of the B.C. public service, Don Wright, to sort through allegations of conflict of interest at a B.C. government lab in Abbotsford in charge of livestock and farmed salmon health.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham continued to defend her actions in the B.C. legislature Wednesday, after it emerged she had phoned Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientist Kristi Miller to ask about Miller’s complaint of conflict of interest on the part of a researcher in the agriculture ministry lab in Abbotsford.

Horgan said the allegation, which aired on the CTV program W5 last Sunday, was serious enough to warrant a review by Wright.

Popham has been under fire since last week, when her letter to salmon farm operator Marine Harvest was made public. She has denied that the letter represented a threat to cancel the company’s salmon farm tenures in the Broughton Archipelago area north of Vancouver Island.

more to come…

Previous story
Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry
Next story
RCMP ramp up search of Silver Creek farm

Just Posted

Site preparation underway for new Mount Revelstoke National Park campground

First front-country campground offered at the park expected to open in 2019

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Few answers emerge as search continues

Search of Silver Creek property where human remains discovered proceeds for sixth day

Acquisition of property for landfill expansion delayed

Rezoning, OCP amendments and public consulation to take place

Classroom sizes remain constant in Revelstoke

Averages are between 14 and 26 students

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

RCMP ramp up search of Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Most Read