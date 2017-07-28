Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Revelstoke on Saturday

PM will speak at a fundraiser for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Revelstoke for a fundraiser on Saturday. ~ Photo by Ben Lypka, Abbotsford News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Revelstoke on Saturday for a fundraiser for the Canadian Red Cross.

Trudeau will be in Grizzly Plaza to deliver remarks at 2:45 p.m.

He will be joined by Metis performer Tom Jackson.

The fundraiser is to raise money for people impacted by the wildfires raging across British Columbia.

“We are very honored to welcome the Prime Minister and the Red Cross to Revelstoke,” said Mayor Mark McKee in a news release. “We are acutely aware of how devastating wildfires have been to B.C. this summer and are delighted to lend our support in any way we can to bring recognition to this important initiative by the Prime Ministers Office.”

At 4 p.m., he will speak at the CP Rail Canada 150 Train event on Victoria Road and then board a train to Calgary.