Quick action snuffs Illecillewaet Greenbelt fire

Fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. but quick response had flames snuffed within 30 minutes

A Revelstoke firefighter hoses down a burnt patch of grass following a fire on the Illecillewaet Greenbelt on Wednesday. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Revelstoke firefighters were quick to extinguish a small brush fire on the Illecilleweat Greenbelt on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m., said assistant fire chief Roger Echlin, and firefighters had it under control by 1 p.m.

The small blaze burned a section of grass and a tree that was blocking the Greenbelt trail near Kovach Park.

About 15 members of Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services attended. They doused the fire with water and were creating a guard around the burnt area while they continued to wet the ground to ensure it didn’t spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Echlin.