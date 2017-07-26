Quick action snuffs Illecillewaet Greenbelt fire

Revelstoke firefighters were quick to extinguish a small brush fire on the Illecilleweat Greenbelt on Wednesday.
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m., said assistant fire chief Roger Echlin, and firefighters had it under control by 1 p.m.
The small blaze burned a section of grass and a tree that was blocking the Greenbelt trail near Kovach Park.
About 15 members of Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services attended. They doused the fire with water and were creating a guard around the burnt area while they continued to wet the ground to ensure it didn’t spread.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Echlin.