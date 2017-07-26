A Revelstoke firefighter hoses down a burnt patch of grass following a fire on the Illecillewaet Greenbelt on Wednesday. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Quick action snuffs Illecillewaet Greenbelt fire

Fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. but quick response had flames snuffed within 30 minutes

Revelstoke firefighters were quick to extinguish a small brush fire on the Illecilleweat Greenbelt on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m., said assistant fire chief Roger Echlin, and firefighters had it under control by 1 p.m.

The small blaze burned a section of grass and a tree that was blocking the Greenbelt trail near Kovach Park.

About 15 members of Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services attended. They doused the fire with water and were creating a guard around the burnt area while they continued to wet the ground to ensure it didn’t spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Echlin.

 

Firefighters work on creating a guard around the fire to prevent it from spreading further. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

