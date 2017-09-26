Racetrack back at court

Final witness expected to testify in New Westminster this week for Racetrack Society

The ongoing legal battle over Kin Racetrack is back in the gates.

The Okanagan Equestrian Society and City of Vernon civil suit continues this week, running Wednesday through Friday in Supreme Court in New Westminster.

“It is anticipated that this should allow for the last witness to finish testifying for the defence, followed by closing arguments,” said Maria Besso-Ockert, with the equestrian society. “We have no idea how long it will take after that for the Judge to render a decision, but since this was a long case with many complicated legal questions, it may take as long as a few months.

“That is all that can be said at this time in order not to jeopardize our case.”