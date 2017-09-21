Rash of thefts from cars plague Revelstoke.

RCMP in Revelstoke are reminding locals to lock their vehicles, after a string of thefts earlier this week.

Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky said that a number of vehicles were targeted on Tuesday night in the Columbia Park area.

“We had several vehicles that were broken into. Trucks, cars, and a lot of valuable items were taken from those unlocked vehicles,” said Grabinsky.

He said that vehicles with visible valuables inside are more likely to be hit and that valuables should be kept out of sight or locked in the trunk.

“Several people lost some very valuable items, one gentleman lost his passport and he was going travelling the next day. Luckily, in this instance, we were able to recover it in town,” said Grabinsky.

“We can prevent a lot of these issues by having car owners lock car doors.”

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s thefts is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at (250) 837-5255.