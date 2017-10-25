RCMP ramp up search of Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

RCMP activity has increased Wednesday at the Silver Creek farm where human remains were found on Saturday.

Further heavy machinery was brought in on the seventh day of the RCMP search as additional white tents were erected where it is believed human remains were first found.

Related: Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP began the search at 2290 Salmon River Road last Thursday.

Officers arrived en masse, wrapping the multi-acre property in police tape.

At first officers would only say the search was related to an ongoing investigation, by Saturday RCMP confirmed human remains were found on site.

Related: Few answers emerge as search continues

The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday is surrounded by black landscaping fabric and additional white tents have been placed in the area.

Police note there is one man in custody, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, however, no specific criminal charges have been laid against Sagmoen in relation to the search of the property at this time.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

According to court documents, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

The majority of charges against Sagmoen, who was born in 1980, stem from a nearby incident on Aug. 27.

RCMP are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.

The Observer has a reporter on scene. More to come.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research
Next story
Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Just Posted

Site preparation underway for new Mount Revelstoke National Park campground

First front-country campground offered at the park expected to open in 2019

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Few answers emerge as search continues

Search of Silver Creek property where human remains discovered proceeds for sixth day

Acquisition of property for landfill expansion delayed

Rezoning, OCP amendments and public consulation to take place

Classroom sizes remain constant in Revelstoke

Averages are between 14 and 26 students

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

RCMP ramp up search of Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Most Read