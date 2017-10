Peter Korney was last seen in the morning of Oct. 30. Police say his death is not suspicious

An elderly man reported missing this morning has been found dead.

Police say the death is not suspicious.

Peter Korney, 89, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

The Revelstoke RCMP continues to assist the BC Coroners Services in their investigations into the man’s death.

The police are not releasing further information at this time.

