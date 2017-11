–Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are also looking for 21-year-old Shayna Jean Bridge, who last had contact with her family on Sept. 5.

Bridge is white, stands 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds (45 kilograms) and has black hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm of a family tree and a tattoo on her ribs of a skull with a rose and the quote “Never a failure always a lesson.”

Anybody with information on where Bridge might be is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.