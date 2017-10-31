RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Halloween is upon us and the RCMP are reminding all those out on Tuesday night to be extra cautious.

According to the police, it is important to keep in mind some basic safety tips:

Trick-or-treaters:

Trick-or-treat in well known-areas with an adult or if you’re old enough to be on your own, stay with a group of friends;

Stay in well-lit areas and only visit well-lit houses;

Wear a costume that can easily be seen at night. Reflective materials are best!

Wear makeup instead of masks to avoid interfering with vision;

Watch for cars pulling out of driveways and backing up;

Carry a flashlight so you can see where you are going;

Have your treats inspected by an adult before eating them;

Always wait outside a house for your treats;

Go down one side of the street, cross at the corner, and then go down the other side;

Are “fake” swords, knives or guns part of your costume? Make sure they look fake but remember, some people still may not be able to tell the difference;

Stay away from animals you don’t know. Pets get frightened on Halloween.

Drivers:

Motorists should drive with extra caution as there will be many children on the street, who will be very excited and may forget to cross safely, or who may not look to see a car backing out of a driveway.

Drive slowly and keep a keen eye on the roads for children crossing;

Do not wear costumes that interfere with the safe operation of a motor vehicle;

Never drive while impaired – ever;

If at all possible, avoid driving where there are high volumes of walking trick-or-treaters.

Homeowners:

Homeowners who plan to hand out candy should make sure their home and doorway are well lit and that sidewalks and pathways are clear. Please avoid using open flames in any displays.